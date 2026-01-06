Hopkins shooting: Man charged with murder after girlfriend shot in the eye

article

The Brief A 20-year-old Hopkins man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at their apartment on Jan. 3. Krystofer Patrick Brooks is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Brooks allegedly shot his girlfriend while handling a firearm, checking to make sure it was not loaded.



A 20-year-old Hopkins man faces serious charges after a shooting last week that left his girlfriend dead.

Hopkins shooting

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, the Hopkins Police Department responded Saturday to a 911 call from Krystofer Patrick Brooks, who reported shooting his girlfriend at an apartment on the 1300 block of Cambridge Street. Officers found Brooks with blood on his hands, and his girlfriend with a fatal gunshot wound.

The complaint states Brooks told officers he was clearing his firearm when it discharged, striking his girlfriend. He admitted to pulling the trigger twice, believing the gun was unloaded. He told police he had been in a romantic relationship with the woman for two years, and they had lived together for the past year at the apartment.

Details from the investigation

What we know:

The complaint states Brooks told police after running errands, he and his girlfriend began playing video games. He then told her he had to get ready for work, and planned to unload the firearm before he left.

The complaint states officers found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic firearm at the scene. Brooks, who has a permit to carry, stated he was attempting to ensure the gun was empty when the shooting occurred.

The complaint states he told police he was looking at his firearm in their bedroom, while the victim was on the bed. He was standing near a desk a few feet away. He pulled the slide back on the firearm and didn't see any ammunition "pop out." He said he put the magazine back in the firearm and thought it was empty, but the room was dark.

The complaint states as he was standing next to his desk, he pointed the gun at a window, pulled the trigger lightly and didn't hear a click, and the firearm didn't fire a bullet. He then pointed the gun across the room in the general direction of his girlfriend. She sat up in the bed right before he pulled the trigger a second time, a bullet fired and hit her in the eye.