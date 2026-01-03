Woman killed in Hopkins shooting, suspect arrested

The Brief Hopkins Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Cambridge Street. A woman was found at the scene with a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead. The suspect is in custody, and there's no threat to the public.



Police in Hopkins are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Cambridge Street Saturday afternoon.

Hopkins police respond to shooting

What we know:

Officers arrived at the 1300 block of Cambridge Street around 3:30 p.m. Police found a woman with a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hopkins Police Department, with help from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner's Office, is investigating the incident. Authorities say there is no active threat to the public.

A man has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

What we don't know:

Details about the circumstances leading to the shooting and the identities of those involved have not been released.