Hopkins yoga studio practices, fund raises for victims of Tallahassee shooting
After gun violence claimed lives and traumatized members of a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida, the owners of Good Vibrations Yoga in Hopkins knew they had to send relief.
Hopkins apps encourage officers to hit the streets
Call it a sign of the times. A growing number of police departments across the country are launching apps to better serve their communities.
Hopkins mayoral candidate says SWLRT would bring 'trash from Minneapolis'
There has been an immediate outcry after a Hopkins mayoral candidate made negative comments at a recent candidate forum.
Flushable wipes clog sewer in Hopkins
Pipes clogged by flushable wipes are causing trouble for the Hopkins sewer lines.
Hopkins elementary school employee charged for inappropriately touching students
A Hopkins elementary school employee has been charged for inappropriately touching students.
Hopkins school employee had previous issues in Minneapolis
A Hopkins school employee who was charged with sexual assault of minors also has a history of issues with the Minneapolis district.
Sports memorabilia worth thousands stolen from Hopkins store
Sports memorabilia worth thousands was stolen from a Hopkins, Minnesota, store.
Video catches SUV arson in Hopkins, MN
Surveillance video shows an arson suspect break out a rear window of a Ford Edge in Hopkins, Minnesota then fleeing the scene after the SUV erupts in fire. Video credit: Hopkins PD.