Hopkins family from Ecuador detained; judge orders feds not to move them

Federal immigration officials detained a Hopkins woman on Thursday morning before going to her house and using her detention as leverage to coax the rest of her family outside, their attorney said.

Family detained

What we know:

Federal immigration agents pulled over Maria Hurtado on her way to work Thursday, detaining her even after she told them she had documentation, according to court records. The agents then went to her house, where they used her detention as leverage to convince her husband, Luis Chiluisa, and their two children to come outside, where they were also detained, their attorney said.

Family here legally, seeking asylum: attorney

What they're saying:

Brian Clark, the Minneapolis-based attorney who represents the family, said he has not been able to reach them and does not know where they are being held. In court documents, he expressed concerns that the family could be taken to Texas.

"The Velasco’s are our Minnesota neighbors. They are beloved in the Hopkins community. The Velasco family is in the United States legally and properly filed for asylum in the United States. We are aware of no criminal record or anything that would justify detaining this family," Clark argued.

"Model citizen, helping people out in the community. And so, yeah, I guess we’re just asking questions at this point of why he was taken," said Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon. "We would love to have our community member back. I would love for us to get back to a normal working relationship with our federal partners."

Hanlon said Chiluisa is well known around town, where he works at a snow removal company.

Detained father has criminal record

Dig deeper:

Chiluisa pleaded guilty in a misdemeanor DWI case in 2024, according to court records. At the time, he signed a document acknowledging that the conviction could lead to his deportation.

But his attorney said that case should not affect his pending asylum application.

Hopkins Public Schools calls family’s detention 'horrific experience'

The response:

In a statement to parents on Thursday, Hopkins Public Schools Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed said, in part: "It pains me to write this, but I need to stress that because this is uncharted territory for us and for other school districts, it is likely we will not know about the well-being of this family or even the outcome of this situation unless they are able to share their journey at a later time. Additionally, I want to remind you that while we continue to look for ways to assist the families who need us most during this time, we must remain diligent in our efforts to help while staying vigilant and safe."

Mhiripiri-Reed also called the detention a "horrific experience."

What's next:

On Thursday, a federal judge ordered the government not to move the family out of Minnesota and to return them if they had already been relocated.