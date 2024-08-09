Harris, Walz to speak at rally in Phoenix: How to watch
PHOENIX (FOX 9) - Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is set to hold a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday evening.
How to watch
Harris and Walz are expected to speak at 7:30 p.m. CT. You can watch this live in the player above, on FOX LOCAL and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.
According to FOX 10, the campaign event will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale's West Entertainment District. It's reported it is going to be a full house as no one else can register.
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly was one of Harris' potential running mates before Walz was picked.
Dig deeper
Harris and Walz are on a battleground state tour this week. They visited Philadelphia on Tuesday, where they kicked off their campaign together, before traveling to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday.
Saturday, Harris and Walz will be traveling to Las Vegas for a campaign event.
Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak in Montana Friday night.