Harris, Walz to speak at rally in Phoenix: How to watch

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is set to hold a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday evening.

How to watch

Harris and Walz are expected to speak at 7:30 p.m. CT. You can watch this live in the player above, on FOX LOCAL and on FOX 9's YouTube channel .

According to FOX 10, the campaign event will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale's West Entertainment District. It's reported it is going to be a full house as no one else can register.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly was one of Harris' potential running mates before Walz was picked.

Dig deeper

Harris and Walz are on a battleground state tour this week. They visited Philadelphia on Tuesday, where they kicked off their campaign together, before traveling to Eau Claire, Wisconsin , and Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday.

Saturday, Harris and Walz will be traveling to Las Vegas for a campaign event.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak in Montana Friday night.