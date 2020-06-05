Gyms, fitness centers can reopen starting June 10

Gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios and martial arts in Minnesota can reopen starting next Wednesday.

It is part of the third phase of reopening the state's economy under Gov. Tim Walz's Stay Safe MN plan, which state officials announced Friday.

Group exercises classes are allowed, although outdoor classes are encouraged.

Capacity will be limited to 25 percent. A maximum of 250 people will be allowed.

People are encouarged to wear masks between activities.