Stay Safe MN plan Phase 3: What’s reopening, what's now allowed

The third phase of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay Safe MN plan will begin on Wednesday, June 10 and allow for restaurants indoor dining, gyms, and entertainment venues to reopen as well as an increase in capacities for churches, salons and barbershops.

Walz also loosened restrictions on social gatherings. Under Phase III of the Stay Safe MN plan, indoor social gatherings can take place with 10 people or less and outdoor social gatherings can take place with 25 people or less.

Restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and places of worship that are reopening will have an overall occupancy maximum of 250 people.

Customers and employees will be either strongly recommended or required to wear masks and will be required to adhere to appropriate social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

STAY SAFE MN PHASE III

Restaurants: Restaurants can begin offering indoor dining while maintaining social distancing, requiring reservations, and seating no more than 50 percent occupancy. Workers are required to wear masks and customers encouraged to wear them as well.

Gyms and fitness centers: Gyms, personal fitness and yoga studios, and martial arts may open at 25 percent capacity

Indoor entertainment venues (theaters, concert halls): Indoor entertainment venues, such as theaters and concert halls, can open at 25 percent capacity

Recreational indoor entertainment venues (bowling alleys, arcades, museums): Can open at 25 percent capacity

Outdoor entertainment venues (sporting events, concerts, theaters): Can open at 25 percent capacity

Salons, tattoo parlors, barbershops: May increase occupancy rates to 50 percent while requiring reservations.

Places of worship: Can increase occupancy rates to 50 percent

Weddings, funerals: Weddings and funerals are allowed in indoor and outdoor venues, including places of worship, at 50 percent of the venue’s capacity

Swimming pools: Can reopen at 50 percent capacity

Sports: "Low-risk sports" such as tennis can play games. "High-risk sports" with significant contact such as soccer and basketball can practice.