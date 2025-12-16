Gov. Walz bypasses special session, issues executive orders on gun control
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz has shifted his approach to gun control, opting for executive orders to address the issue rather than calling a special legislative session.
Governor's executive orders
What we know:
Walz issued two executive orders aimed at enhancing gun safety.
One order focuses on expanding education about safe storage and the state's red flag law.
The other order seeks to collect data on the societal costs of gun violence, which Walz expects will face legal challenges.
The orders are an attempt to work around a federal ban on funding gun violence research.
Walz's actions follow months of discussion about gun control after a deadly shooting at Annunciation Church and School.
Reactions and political landscape
What they're saying:
Bryan Strawser, chair of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, criticized the executive orders, calling them "low-impact" and a distraction from the governor's inability to gain support for his agenda.
"What we got today were low-impact orders that serve more as political cover than meaningful policy," he said on Tuesday.
Behind the scenes, some DFL legislators have hesitated to support an assault weapons ban, despite polling that shows 69% of Minnesotans in favor and only 18% strongly opposed.
