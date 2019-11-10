Gophers move up to No. 7 in latest AP Top 25 poll

article

After Saturday's win over Penn State, the University of Minnesota moved up to No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday.

The Gophers defeated Penn State 31-26 at TCF Bank Stadium, prompting about 51,000 fans to rush the field in celebration.

According to the University of Minnesota Athletics, the Gophers are also ranked No. 7 in the Coaches Poll, which was also released Sunday.

Minnesota's No. 7 ranking in the AP Poll is the highest it has been since it was No. 5 on Nov. 19, 1962. Dating back to last season, Minnesota has won 11 straight games, which is tied for the third longest winning streak in the nation. Clemson has the longest winning streak at 24 games and is followed by Ohio State (15). Minnesota is tied with Baylor at 11 wins.

The Gophers are one of five undefeated teams in college football and are 9-0 for the first time since 1904. Minnesota is 6-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1961 and is 13-2 in its last 15 games.

“We’re one Minnesota. Our fans were unbelievable today, that’s the best college football environment I’ve ever played in as a head football coach,” Coach P.J. Fleck said.