Field rush: Gophers hold off Penn State 31-26, improve to 9-0 as fans storm field at TCF Bank Stadium

PJ Fleck is writing his own history with the University of Minnesota football program.

Just days after signing a 7-year contract extension, Fleck and the No. 13-ranked Gophers had to hold on for a 31-26 win over No. 5-ranked Penn State in front of more than 51,000 fans at TCF Bank Stadium. The Gophers played their most complete game of the season in the stadium’s first sellout since 2015.

Tanner Morgan finished 18-of-20 passing for 339 yards and touchdowns to Rashod Bateman, Tyler Johnson and Chris Autman-Bell. Penn State came into Saturday’s game having allowed just one passing touchdown the entire season.

Bateman finished with seven catches for 203 yards, and became the second Gophers’ receiver ever to surpass 200 yards in a single game. The Gophers put up 460 total yards of offense against a defense ranked top-10 in the country, allowing 280 yards per game on average.

Sean Clifford, despite passing for 340 yards and a touchdown, was intercepted three times by the Gophers’ defense. Antoine Winfield Jr. picked him off twice, and Jordan Howden’s interception near the goal line with about 1:04 to play sealed the Gophers win.

Minnesota entered the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in school history at No. 17 in the country. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 4. The Gophers are almost guaranteed to be a top-10 team in the country next week as they travel to Iowa next weekend. Minnesota hasn't been ranked in the top-10 since 1962.

The Hawkeyes are at Wisconsin Saturday afternoon.

Gophers fans stormed the field after the game-sealing interception. It was a great game between two very good football teams that went down to the final play, days after Fleck solidified his future in Minnesota.