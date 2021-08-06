Plymouth Hwy. 169 shooting victim's funeral held Friday, police to share case update

The youth baseball coach who was killed in a shooting on Highway 169 in Plymouth last month will be laid to rest Friday.

The funeral for Jay Boughton, 56, will be held at 2 p.m. at the Messiah United Methodist Church in Plymouth. Prior to the funeral service, the Plymouth Police Department and Boughton’s family will hold a joint press conference to discuss the case. FOX 9 will stream the 1 p.m. press conference live at fox9.com/live.

Around 10 p.m. on July 10, Boughton was driving home from a game on Hwy. 169 when he was shot by someone in another vehicle headed in the same direction as him. After being shot, Boughton drove off the road and crashed in a nearby parking lot.

The gunman fled the scene. Boughton was brought to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police have been unable to track down the suspect. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2015 to 2020 silver Chevrolet suburban.

The law firm Schwebel, Goetz and Sieben is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, in addition to the $1,000 reward offered by CrimeStoppers.