Plymouth police release new photos of vehicle involved in deadly Hwy 169 shooting

article

As the search for the suspect continues, the Plymouth Police Department released new photos Thursday of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly shooting earlier this month that left a man dead.

Police say that around 10 p.m. on July 6, a driver headed south on Highway 169 near Rockford Road shot and killed Jay Boughton, who was driving in the same direction in another vehicle. Despite efforts from police and the Boughton family, so far officers have been unable to track down the gunman.

Days after the shooting, the department released traffic camera video showing the suspect vehicle driving from the area of I-694 and Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills, Minnesota to Highway 169 and then the eventual scene of the shooting. CrimeStoppers of Minnesota also offered a $1,000 reward for anyone that comes forward with information leading to an arrest.

New photos released on Thursday by the department show clearer views of the vehicle they say appears to be a 2015 to 2020 silver Chevrolet Suburban LT. Again, they are urging anyone with information on the case to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.