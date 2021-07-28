$10K reward offered in deadly Plymouth Hwy. 169 shooting

A Minneapolis law firm is offering a $10,000 reward for information on who is responsible for a deadly shooting on Highway 169 in Plymouth, Minnesota earlier this month.

The Plymouth Police Department said around 10 p.m. on July 6, a driver headed south on Hwy. 169 near Rockford Road shot 56-year-old Jay Boughton, a youth baseball coach who was driving home from a game in the same direction as the other vehicle. After being shot, Boughton drove off the road and crashed in a nearby parking lot.

The gunman fled the scene. Boughton was brought to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police have been unable to track down the suspect. Last week, they released new photos of the suspect’s vehicle, which they said appears to be a 2015 to 2020 silver Chevrolet Suburban LT.

The law firm Schwebel, Goetz & Sieben is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the "senseless murder."

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online.