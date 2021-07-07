Plymouth police looking for suspect involved in fatal shooting on Highway 169

article

Police in Plymouth, Minnesota are asking for help locating a car involved in a fatal shooting on Highway 169 Tuesday night.

According to police, at about 10 p.m., two cars were traveling south on 169 when a suspect in one vehicle shot at another vehicle, hitting the driver. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a light colored SUV - possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban or similar vehicle. It reportedly has damage to the driver’s side rear bumper.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to North Memorial Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or contact Captain Michael Reed at 763-509-5178.