Free Minnesota State Fair concerts announced

article

The Great Minnesota Get-Together announced its free concerts Tuesday. Over the 12-day Minnesota State Fair, dozens of acts will perform for free across multiple stages.

Some of the highlights are the Bacon Brothers, feature Kevin Bacon, and Soul Asylum.

The fair has already released the Grandstand Acts highlighted by Keith Urban, Brandi Carlile, and the Jonas Brothers.

A full list of the free acts:

Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:

The Bacon Brothers (Aug. 24 & 25 at 8:30 p.m.)

Naturally 7 (Aug. 26 & 27 at 8:30 p.m.)

Drake Milligan (Aug. 28 & 29 at 8:30 p.m.)

Nikki Lane (Aug. 30 & 31 at 8:30 p.m.)

Celebrating Meat Loaf (Sept. 1 & 2 at 8:30 p.m.)

Soul Asylum (Sept. 3 & 4 at 7:30 p.m.)

Leinie Lodge Bandshell daytime entertainment sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:

Chris Kroeze

The Quebe Sisters

C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band

Sam Butler

Mychael Gabriel

Connie P.

The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band

Bryan White

Dallas Wayne with Redd Volkaert

Minor Mischief A Cappella

Jonny Lyons & the Pride

Shaun Johnson + The Big Band Experience

Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland

The Steeles

Bruce A. Henry

B2wins

St. Paul & The Minneapolis Funk Allstars

50th Annual MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals

West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:

Mike Hosty (Aug. 24 & 25 at 8 p.m.)

Kiss the Tiger (Aug. 26 & 27 at 8 p.m.)

Heatbox (Aug. 28 & 29 at 8 p.m.)

Gully Boys (Aug. 30 & 31 at 8 p.m.)

First Avenue Goes To The Fair (Sept. 1 & 2 at 8 p.m.)

Petty Comes Alive! (Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. & Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.)

Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market daytime entertainment sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:

MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick

Doug Collins & the Receptionists

Craig Clark Band

Minnesota State Fiddle Showcase

The Foxgloves

204th Army Band Brass Quintet

Honky-Tonk Jump

Country Roads: Dennis Curley Sings the Music of John Denver

The Holy Rocka Rollaz

Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Showcase

Joel Paterson Trio

The Good Time Gals

Maygen & The Birdwatcher

Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:

Jamecia Bennett (Aug. 24 & 25 at 8 p.m.)

Free & Easy (Aug. 26 & 27 at 8 p.m.)

ABBASolutely Fab – Tribute Band (Aug. 28 & 29 at 8 p.m.)

The Cedar Cultural Center Presents The Global Get-Together (Aug. 30 & 31 at 8 p.m.)

High & Mighty (Sept. 1 & 2 at 8 p.m.)

Malamanya (Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. & Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.)

International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:

Chuck Thiel & The Jolly Ramblers

Javier Trejo y Caballo Cósmico

Duniya Drum & Dance

Genet Abate

Other Country Ensemble

Native Pride Dancers

Dirty Shorts Brass Band

Intoxicats

Kickin’ It Irish with O’Shea Irish Dance

The Robert Everest Expedition with Yawo Attivor

Orkestar Bez Ime

Socaholix

Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park sponsored by Green Mill Restaurant:

Hip Hop Juggler

Kenny Ahern, Physical Comic

Jared Sherlock

Bill Robison

Duke Otherwise

Monster Shop Bump’n

Lizzy – Comedy Stage Hypnosis

MSF County Fair Talent Contest

Other free entertainment venues and highlights presented by the State Fair include: