Free Minnesota State Fair concerts announced
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Great Minnesota Get-Together announced its free concerts Tuesday. Over the 12-day Minnesota State Fair, dozens of acts will perform for free across multiple stages.
Some of the highlights are the Bacon Brothers, feature Kevin Bacon, and Soul Asylum.
The fair has already released the Grandstand Acts highlighted by Keith Urban, Brandi Carlile, and the Jonas Brothers.
A full list of the free acts:
Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:
- The Bacon Brothers (Aug. 24 & 25 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Naturally 7 (Aug. 26 & 27 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Drake Milligan (Aug. 28 & 29 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Nikki Lane (Aug. 30 & 31 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Celebrating Meat Loaf (Sept. 1 & 2 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Soul Asylum (Sept. 3 & 4 at 7:30 p.m.)
Leinie Lodge Bandshell daytime entertainment sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.:
- Chris Kroeze
- The Quebe Sisters
- C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band
- Sam Butler
- Mychael Gabriel
- Connie P.
- The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band
- Bryan White
- Dallas Wayne with Redd Volkaert
- Minor Mischief A Cappella
- Jonny Lyons & the Pride
- Shaun Johnson + The Big Band Experience
- Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers
- Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland
- The Steeles
- Bruce A. Henry
- B2wins
- St. Paul & The Minneapolis Funk Allstars
- 50th Annual MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals
West End at Sunset at the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:
- Mike Hosty (Aug. 24 & 25 at 8 p.m.)
- Kiss the Tiger (Aug. 26 & 27 at 8 p.m.)
- Heatbox (Aug. 28 & 29 at 8 p.m.)
- Gully Boys (Aug. 30 & 31 at 8 p.m.)
- First Avenue Goes To The Fair (Sept. 1 & 2 at 8 p.m.)
- Petty Comes Alive! (Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. & Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.)
Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater at West End Market daytime entertainment sponsored by August Schell Brewing Co.:
- MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick
- Doug Collins & the Receptionists
- Craig Clark Band
- Minnesota State Fiddle Showcase
- The Foxgloves
- 204th Army Band Brass Quintet
- Honky-Tonk Jump
- Country Roads: Dennis Curley Sings the Music of John Denver
- The Holy Rocka Rollaz
- Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Showcase
- Joel Paterson Trio
- The Good Time Gals
- Maygen & The Birdwatcher
Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar Stage sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:
- Jamecia Bennett (Aug. 24 & 25 at 8 p.m.)
- Free & Easy (Aug. 26 & 27 at 8 p.m.)
- ABBASolutely Fab – Tribute Band (Aug. 28 & 29 at 8 p.m.)
- The Cedar Cultural Center Presents The Global Get-Together (Aug. 30 & 31 at 8 p.m.)
- High & Mighty (Sept. 1 & 2 at 8 p.m.)
- Malamanya (Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. & Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.)
International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment sponsored by Summit Brewing Co.:
- Chuck Thiel & The Jolly Ramblers
- Javier Trejo y Caballo Cósmico
- Duniya Drum & Dance
- Genet Abate
- Other Country Ensemble
- Native Pride Dancers
- Dirty Shorts Brass Band
- Intoxicats
- Kickin’ It Irish with O’Shea Irish Dance
- The Robert Everest Expedition with Yawo Attivor
- Orkestar Bez Ime
- Socaholix
Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park sponsored by Green Mill Restaurant:
- Hip Hop Juggler
- Kenny Ahern, Physical Comic
- Jared Sherlock
- Bill Robison
- Duke Otherwise
- Monster Shop Bump’n
- Lizzy – Comedy Stage Hypnosis
- MSF County Fair Talent Contest
Other free entertainment venues and highlights presented by the State Fair include:
- All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Show at The North Woods sponsored by Good Health Saunas.
- Cosgrove Stage featuring community dance ensembles and other groups sponsored by Allina Health | Aetna. This schedule will be announced later this summer.
- The daily parade at 2 p.m. with floats, special guests, the State Fair High School Marching Band Competition and more.
- Arts A’Fair, a celebration of performing arts in Minnesota with pop-up dance, theater and musical showcases. This schedule will be announced later this summer.
- Mia Dorr’s Premier Karaoke in The Garden sponsored by Treasure Island Resort & Casino.