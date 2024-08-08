Fort Snelling State Park reopening Friday following flood closures

article

Fort Snelling State Park is set to reopen Friday, Aug. 9 after flooding previously closed the park.

What's open, closed

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) closed the park on June 22, due to flooding on the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers.

The DNR said most hiking trails in the park will be open, along with the fishing pier, and the Picnic Island boat launch on the Minnesota River.

Some areas will remain closed as DNR officials continue to address the flood damage as well as cleanup efforts. Those closures include the Caspersen boat launch on the Minnesota River near the Cedar Avenue Bridge, the bathrooms and Picnic Shelter B on Picnic Island and hiking trails on the Minnesota River side of Pike Island.

Regular park hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with the visitor center and ranger station open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Naturalist programs will also resume, with "After the Flood" walks scheduled for Friday and Sunday.

Officials are reminding visitors they need a vehicle permit to drive into the park, which can be purchased online or at the ranger station.

Background

Heavy rain across Minnesota this year ended a three-year drought and brought rounds of flooding to different parts of the state, closing several parks and canceling summer events.

The area was established as a state park in 1961.