Flooding could put a damper on Twin Cities metro summer fun

Every summer, 20,000 to 40,000 people descend on downtown Stillwater to watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July.

But this year, they'll have to wait a little longer to get their fix of "ooohs" and "aaahs" on the shores of the St. Croix River.

"It's a magical evening and so it was excruciatingly hard to come to that decision. 'It really just sucks' is probably the best way to describe it," said Stillwater mayor Ted Kozlowski.

With Lowell Park underwater and the Stillwater Lift Bridge closed, city leaders decided to postpone the holiday fireworks display.

The river is four feet above flood stage and is expected to rise another two feet by this weekend, which would likely leave nowhere for the crowds of spectators to gather to see the annual tradition.

"We're looking at a top ten flood event right now in Stillwater and so the forecast looks good. But if we have a three inch or two inch rain event, it could be a pretty dire situation down here, frankly," said Kozlowski.

Meanwhile, in St. Paul, low-lying areas of Harriet Island Regional Park are covered by the mighty Mississippi River.

Standing water surrounds the pavilion and the river is expected to crest on Saturday.

In Shakopee, the Minnesota River caused Valleyfair to shut down three rides, including the Excalibur and Renegade roller coasters, until the floodwaters recede.

Back in Stillwater, city leaders say the fireworks are being postponed, not cancelled, but it's not clear when they will be rescheduled to light up the sky.

"Yes, we will have fireworks in Stillwater this summer. Absolutely. If I have to light them off myself, we will have fireworks in Stillwater this summer," said Kozlowski.

Starting Thursday, Valleyfair says it will no longer have on-site parking because of flooding.

Customers will have to park at Southbridge Crossings Park & Ride, Eagle Creek Park & Ride or Canterbury Park Overflow lot and take a shuttle to the amusement park.

