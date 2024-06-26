Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from FRI 10:03 PM CDT until FRI 10:30 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Polk County
17
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 10:15 PM CDT, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

Flooding could put a damper on Twin Cities metro summer fun

Published  June 26, 2024 11:07pm CDT
Flooding impacts several Twin City summer events

Flooding has changed plans for several summer events in places such as Shakopee, St. Paul and Stillwater.

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every summer, 20,000 to 40,000 people descend on downtown Stillwater to watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July.

But this year, they'll have to wait a little longer to get their fix of "ooohs" and "aaahs" on the shores of the St. Croix River.

"It's a magical evening and so it was excruciatingly hard to come to that decision. 'It really just sucks' is probably the best way to describe it," said Stillwater mayor Ted Kozlowski.

With Lowell Park underwater and the Stillwater Lift Bridge closed, city leaders decided to postpone the holiday fireworks display.

The river is four feet above flood stage and is expected to rise another two feet by this weekend, which would likely leave nowhere for the crowds of spectators to gather to see the annual tradition.

"We're looking at a top ten flood event right now in Stillwater and so the forecast looks good. But if we have a three inch or two inch rain event, it could be a pretty dire situation down here, frankly," said Kozlowski. 

Meanwhile, in St. Paul, low-lying areas of Harriet Island Regional Park are covered by the mighty Mississippi River.

Standing water surrounds the pavilion and the river is expected to crest on Saturday.

In Shakopee, the Minnesota River caused Valleyfair to shut down three rides, including the Excalibur and Renegade roller coasters, until the floodwaters recede.

Back in Stillwater, city leaders say the fireworks are being postponed, not cancelled, but it's not clear when they will be rescheduled to light up the sky.

"Yes, we will have fireworks in Stillwater this summer. Absolutely. If I have to light them off myself, we will have fireworks in Stillwater this summer," said Kozlowski. 

Starting Thursday, Valleyfair says it will no longer have on-site parking because of flooding. 

Customers will have to park at Southbridge Crossings Park & Ride, Eagle Creek Park & Ride or Canterbury Park Overflow lot and take a shuttle to the amusement park. 

For more details, click here.