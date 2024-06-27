Stillwater postpones July 4th fireworks due to flooding

Stillwater officials announced that the city's 4th of July celebration will be postponed after recent flooding in Lowell Park. Downtown Stillwater will be open for business and festivities.

A new date has not yet been set, but officials say they "will communicate a new date for fireworks and associated events when that is available."

"Yes, we will have fireworks in Stillwater this summer. Absolutely," Mayor Kozlowski said in a recent interview. "If I have to light them off myself, we will have fireworks in Stillwater this summer."

Flood preparations are underway in Stillwater as crews start closing the historic lift bridge on Friday, June 21. (FOX 9)

Emergency flood meeting

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will convene an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 28 to address the current flooding situation in the county. The Emergency Management Division of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be presenting an emergency declaration that would allow the county to support its cities and take necessary actions to protect public infrastructure and respond to public safety concerns.

The communities of Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, and Grey Cloud Island Township are of special concern with the rising water levels on the Mississippi River. The river is expected to reach major flood level and crest at more than 20 feet on Sunday. The surging water level is presenting strong currents and large, floating debris posing danger on the waterway.

No wake zones

On June 26, the Sheriff's Office, in partnership with Dakota County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expanded the temporary no-wake zone on the Mississippi River. The temporary no-wake zone now stretches from the Interstate 494 bridge at river mile marker 833 in South St. Paul to the Dakota County/ Washington County border at St. Croix River Mile Marker 1. The no-wake zone will remain in effect until the water level returns to below 15 feet.

A no-wake zone remains in effect for the entire St. Croix River. The St. Croix River is expected to crest at 88 feet, which is classified as moderate flood stage, on Sunday.