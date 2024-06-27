Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from FRI 10:03 PM CDT until FRI 10:30 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Polk County
17
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 10:15 PM CDT, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

Stillwater postpones July 4th fireworks due to flooding

By
Updated  June 27, 2024 12:47pm CDT
Stillwater
FOX 9

Flooding impacts several Twin City summer events

Flooding has changed plans for several summer events in places such as Shakopee, St. Paul and Stillwater.

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Stillwater officials announced that the city's 4th of July celebration will be postponed after recent flooding in Lowell Park.  Downtown Stillwater will be open for business and festivities.

A new date has not yet been set, but officials say they "will communicate a new date for fireworks and associated events when that is available."

"Yes, we will have fireworks in Stillwater this summer. Absolutely," Mayor Kozlowski said in a recent interview. "If I have to light them off myself, we will have fireworks in Stillwater this summer."

Flood preparations are underway in Stillwater as crews start closing the historic lift bridge on Friday, June 21.  (FOX 9)

Emergency flood meeting

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will convene an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 28 to address the current flooding situation in the county. The Emergency Management Division of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be presenting an emergency declaration that would allow the county to support its cities and take necessary actions to protect public infrastructure and respond to public safety concerns. 

The communities of Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, and Grey Cloud Island Township are of special concern with the rising water levels on the Mississippi River. The river is expected to reach major flood level and crest at more than 20 feet on Sunday. The surging water level is presenting strong currents and large, floating debris posing danger on the waterway. 

No wake zones

On June 26, the Sheriff's Office, in partnership with Dakota County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expanded the temporary no-wake zone on the Mississippi River. The temporary no-wake zone now stretches from the Interstate 494 bridge at river mile marker 833 in South St. Paul to the Dakota County/ Washington County border at St. Croix River Mile Marker 1. The no-wake zone will remain in effect until the water level returns to below 15 feet. 

A no-wake zone remains in effect for the entire St. Croix River. The St. Croix River is expected to crest at 88 feet, which is classified as moderate flood stage, on Sunday.