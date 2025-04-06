Minnesota weather: Gorgeous sunshine with a calm breeze on Sunday

The Brief Temperatures are just as cool as they were yesterday with clear skies and lots of sunshine. Wind will be less of a factor, with a calm south or southwesterly breeze expected. Cloud cover is expected to increase later in the day.



The spring swing is in full action as we roll through our first weekend of April.

Sunday weather

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Big picture view:

Yesterday's temperatures remained cooler with a northwesterly wind, but today, the winds will be calm and southwesterly to promote warming.

High temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees warmer today with more sunshine.

Near sunset, cloud cover thickens and winds strengthen with a cold front passage.

Limited moisture is associated with the front, so no impacts are expected with its passage into the overnight hours, other than cooling.

Work week forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What's next:

To start on Monday, following the cold front, conditions will be similar to Saturday.

Sunshine will continue to dominate, but the temperatures will dip into the 20s and highs in the 30s across the state, with the metro area expected to reach a high of 40 degrees.

This will be the coolest day of our extended forecast as a gradual warming trend will take us through the week with highs in the 60s expected by Friday.

There will be a few mid-week drips to watch for, but overall, a pleasant weather week is ahead.