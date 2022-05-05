Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
11
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County

Former St. Cloud Press Bar owner pleads guilty to arson

By Melissa Turtinen
Published 
St. Cloud
FOX 9
article

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The owner of The Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to federal arson charges in an attempt to get insurance money. 

Andrew Welsh, 42, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of arson for intentionally setting fire to the popular bar on Feb. 17, 2020. 

Federal prosecutors said he used gasoline to set a fire in his office, which was located in the basement of the bar. The fire spread and destroyed the bar, the remainder of which had to be demolished

Days after the fire, Welsh filed an insurance claim seeking a payout of $1,430,123.28 for property damage and other losses from the fire, with the U.S. Attorney's Office stating Welsh "falsely stated" the losses were not caused by him when he knew he started the fire that destroyed the bar. 

He was charged with arson in March 2020 and then was charged in federal court in December 2020. A sentencing date hasn’t been set, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. 

An early morning fire destroyed the Press Bar an Parlor in St. Cloud, Minn.

Drone video shows the damage caused by a fire at the Press Bar in downtown St. Cloud, Minn.