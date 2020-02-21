ATF brings in specialized response team to aid investigation into Press Bar fire in St. Cloud

article

Members of a specialized unit of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives are joining the investigation into a massive bar fire in St. Cloud, Minnesota this week.

Officials announced Friday the ATF's National Response Team will aid local investigators in determining what sparked the Press Bar fire on Monday.

The investigation comes after flames ripped through the 100-year-old building for hours starting early Monday morning. The damage was so bad that firefighters were forced to demolish the structure.

No one was injured but the cause remains undetermined.

ATF leaders say crews are assisting state and local investigators in determined what sparked the flames. The ATF says local crews requested the help of the NRT due to the size of the building and the amount of the damage. According to estimates from the ATF, the fire caused $1,000,000 in damage. At this time, the team will serve in a support role.

According to the press release, the National Response Team is brought in by local investigators to aid in challenges faced at the scenes of "significant explosions and arson incidents."

Officials say the presence of the team will disrupt traffic in the area of the ball in coming days. The fire chief says the 10 block of 5th Avenue South will be closed to traffic for an unknown period of time.

The last time the team was in Minnesota was following the 2004 Club Metro fire in St. Paul.

