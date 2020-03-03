Owner charged with arson in fire that destroyed the Press Bar in St. Cloud, Minnesota

article

The Stearns County District attorney Tuesday charged the owner of the Press Bar and Parlour with two counts of first-degree arson for allegedly intentionally setting the fire that destroyed the bar in St. Cloud, Minnesota last month.

A fire destroyed the nearly 100-year-old building on Feb. 17.

After an investigation by federal, state, and local authorities determined the fire at the bar had been intentionally set, Andrew Welsh, 40, of St. Joseph was taken into custody on February 29.

Welsh remains in scurrently in custody. A judge set his bail at $1.2 million without conditions or $200,000 with conditions.

