Feeding Our Future: Feds plan to seize cash, luxury car and designer jewelry

The Brief A judge has issued a preliminary order that would allow the government to seize designer shoes, cologne, cash, luxury vehicles and more from Salim Said. Said was convicted in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in March 2025. He has not yet been sentenced. Said ran a pandemic meal site, Safari Restaurant, in Minneapolis.



A federal judge approved a preliminary order that would allow the government to seize cash, designer cologne, Louboutins and other designer shoes, a Rolex watch, luxury vehicles and other items from Salim Said, who was convicted in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme alongside ringleader Aimee Bock.

Items to be forfeited from Salim Said

By the numbers:

The preliminary order of forfeiture has been granted by Judge Nancy E. Brasel. The items being forfeited include:

$309,882.51 from a Bell Bank account.

$196,744.11 from a Wells Fargo bank account.

$5,050.20 from a Wells Fargo bank account.

$1,231.07 from a Bell Bank account.

$972.03 from a Wells Fargo bank.

A property on Park Avenue South in Minneapolis.

A property on Alvarado Lane in Plymouth.

A property on Stelzer Road in Columbus, Ohio.

Two vehicles, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Electronic equipment from the Minneapolis property.

Miscellaneous jewelry, clothing and accessories from the Plymouth property. This includes: Brunello Cucinelli clothing; Versace belt; Burberry trench; Christian Louboutin belt; Prada perfume, Invictus Cologne; Giorgio Armani perfume; Coach purse and wallet; Michael Kors tote; Burberry tote; Prada tote; Christian Louboutin boots; several pairs of Balenciaga sneakers; Magnanni boots; Ugg boots; Nikes; two Apple MacBooks; Playstation; Movado watches; Rolex watch; and Best Dad stainless black bracelet (engraved).

The order also includes a money judgment forfeiture in the amount of $7,837,656.60. Said will receive credit against the money judgment for the net forfeited value of the items listed above, the order says.

This is a preliminary order and is not final. A final decision will be made when Said is sentenced.

Who is Salim Said?

Dig deeper:

Said was convicted in the $250 million Feeding Our Future pandemic fraud scheme in March 2025. He went on trial alongside ringleader Aimee Bock. Bock was the executive director of Feeding Our Future and Said was the co-owner of the Safari Restaurant off Lake Street in Minneapolis, a pandemic meal site that claimed 5,000 children were served a day for months on end.

During his trial, Said admitted he made good money as part of the Federal Child Nutrition Program. He denied it was fraudulent, and denied giving kickbacks. Prosecutors used tax returns to undermine Said’s claims that Safari Restaurant was able to provide that much food because they essentially did the same thing prior to COVID, producing thousands of meals a day for regular customers.

Said reported a $30,000 income before the pandemic. Safari Restaurant reported gross revenues of $624,000.

Said was found guilty on all 21 counts he faced, including counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal programs bribery, and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, along with four additional counts of money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.