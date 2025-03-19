Feeding Our Future verdict: Aimee Bock and Salim Said found guilty

The Brief Aimee Bock and Salim Said were convicted on all counts for their roles in the Feeding Our Future fraud case. Prosecutors say Bock was the "mastermind" behind the massive $250 million fraud case. Bock and Said are being held in custody ahead of their sentencing.



The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of the suspected ringleader in the massive $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud case in Minnesota.

Verdict reached

What we know:

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of Aimee Bock and Salim Said. Bock was the executive director of Feeding Our Future and Salim Said was the co-owner of the Safari Restaurant off Lake Street in Minneapolis – one of the supposed meal sites.

The jury found Aimee Bock guilty on all seven counts she faced, Including charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery and federal programs bribery.

Said was found guilty on all 21 counts he faced, including counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal programs bribery, and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, along with four additional counts of money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Judge revokes release

What's next:

After the verdict was read, Judge Nancy Brasel was set to rule on whether to allow Bock and Said to remain free until their sentencing date.

In her decision, the judge noted the Feeding Our Future scheme was based on deception, saying she couldn't be sure Bock and Said wouldn't again use deception to flee now they've been found guilty.

Bock and Said will be held in custody until sentencing.

Prosecutors react

What they're saying:

Speaking shortly after the verdict, Gov. Walz thanked everyone that helped bring justice to the fraud scheme. The governor and the Minnesota education department have faced repeated criticism for not doing enough to stop the scheme.

The Minnesota Department of Education did attempt to cut off funding to Feeding Our Future and its vendors – but was forced to resume payments after a court decision by Judge John Guthmann in 2021. Guthmann ruled the state didn't the authority to cut off Feeding Our Future's payments. The judge later held the Department of Education in contempt for failing to process Feeding Our Future applications.

Gov. Walz statement

"I heard literally two minutes ago [during the budget meeting]," Walz told reporters. "This is something that is obviously very close to me because I am furious about this. I have been from the beginning. These are criminals that preyed on a system that was meant to feed children. It was organized, they continued to lie about that."

Walz thanked prosecutors, the Department of Education, the USDA, and the FBI for putting together a strong case.

Prosecutors speak about verdict

Speaking after the guilty verdict, Prosecutor Joe Thompson blasted Bock's and Said's actions as "brazen" and a fraud that has become "the shame of Minnesota."

"A monumental fraud that's being perpetrated on our state," said Thompson of the fraud scheme. "A brazen and corrupt scheme designed to take advantage of a program designed to feed needy children."

"A scheme that took advantage of a global pandemic," Thompson added, "a scheme that turned out to be the single largest COVID-19 fraud case in the entire United States of America."

"The Feeding Our Future case has come to symbolize the problem of fraud in our state, it has become the shame of Minnesota," Thompson continued. "Hopefully today's verdict will help turn the page on this awful chapter in our state's history."

Statement from Minnesota Department of Education

In a statement Wednesday afternoon on the verdict, the Minnesota Department of Education said:

"This case has deeply affected communities across Minnesota, and we recognize the significance of this moment.

"We are grateful for the dedication of our partners in law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for pursuing justice. The facts in this case illuminated how fraudsters and criminals took advantage of programs intended to feed children and threatened and lied to public servants who stood in their way.

"While the legal process has held criminals accountable, we know that trust in these critical programs is essential. As a continuous improvement agency, the Minnesota Department of Education remains committed to upholding the highest standards of accountability and transparency in the administration of public investments.

"Our focus continues to be centered on supporting Minnesota students. We have taken comprehensive steps to strengthen oversight, implement safeguards and ensure investments reach the children and families who need them most.

"Together with the many schools, childcare providers and community organizations that work tirelessly to ensure every child has access to the nutritious meals they need to learn and thrive, we are building a stronger, more accountable system for the future."

Verdict breakdown

Dig deeper:

Here is the breakdown of the counts Bock and Said faced.

Aimee Bock counts:

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud: GUILTY

Wire fraud: GUILTY

Wire fraud: GUILTY

Wire fraud: GUILTY

Wire fraud: GUILTY

Conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Salim Said counts:

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud: GUILTY

Wire fraud: GUILTY

Wire fraud: GUILTY

Wire fraud: GUILTY

Wire fraud: GUILTY

Conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Federal programs bribery: GUILTY

Conspiracy to commit money laundering: GUILTY

Money laundering: GUILTY

Money laundering: GUILTY

Money laundering: GUILTY

Money laundering: GUILTY

Money laundering: GUILTY

Feeding Our Future fraud case

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Bock was the ringleader in the massive fraud scheme that bilked $250 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the scheme, Feeding Our Future enlisted food vendors and restaurants which claimed to serve thousands of meals to children during the pandemic. But, authorities say those vendors either lied or inflated the number of meals they served and pocketed the excess funds.

Since the fraud was exposed in 2023, dozens of people involved in the scheme have pleaded guilty.

The other side:

At trial, both Bock and Said denied any wrongdoing in the fraud case.

In court, Bock argued she was lied to by vendors. Prosecutors also presented witnesses who were named on the nonprofit's board – but said they weren't aware they were board members until they were contacted by journalists or authorities. Bock claimed she had communicated with the members but admitted no formal meetings were held.

Said claimed he did indeed serve the meals he reported, claiming "it got so busy we had to have officers working, off-duty officers, every day, seven days a week."

However, in video shown at the trial, the FBI set up cameras around the restaurant. The video showed some meals being picked up during that time but nowhere near the 4,000 to 6,000 meals per day the restaurant claimed to serve.