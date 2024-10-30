Feds announce more racketeering charges against street gangs

The Brief Authorities have previously brought charges against 45 gang members throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul. In early October, the first three people, members of Minneapolis' Bloods gang, were convicted of racketeering and firearm charges following a trial in federal court.



Authorities are announcing additional racketeering charges against gang members on Wednesday as part of a broader crackdown on criminal rings throughout the Twin Cities.

Crime crackdown

In May 2023, authorities brought charges against 45 members of the Highs and Blood gangs. More charges followed in August, when 14 more gang members faced charges.

Earlier this month, three members of Minneapolis' Bloods gang were convicted of racketeering and firearm charges following a trial in federal court in St. Paul, marking the convictions in a broader federal crackdown on gangs in the city, targeting the Highs, Lows, and Bloods.



The Highs and Lows typically operate on Minneapolis' northside. The Bloods, on the other hand, work on the south side of the city, primarily near 38th and Chicago.

What they’ve said

In a provided statement, U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger previously said:

"The Minneapolis Bloods gang is a violent criminal enterprise. As the evidence proved, the defendants convicted today were members of that enterprise, and they carried out violence and murder on its behalf. As Bloods members, the rules these defendants lived by superseded all criminal laws and social tenets, such as respect for human life or concern for public safety."