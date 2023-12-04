Lake Street shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Minneapolis

article

A popular area for pedestrians along Lake Street in Minneapolis was the sight of a shooting early Monday that left one dead and one injured, according to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

Around 12:05 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near Lake Street and 12th Avenue South. Metro Transit Police responded to the scene as well.

Once onsite, police found a man in his 30s on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds who later died.

Police also found a woman in her 40s with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC).

The shooting remains an active investigation, MPD has said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the man, along with the cause of death, at a later date.

The day before, a fight inside a business led to a double homicide in Dinkytown.