45 people charged in Minneapolis gang crackdown

Forty-five people are facing charges as federal authorities announce the next steps in a major gang crackdown in Minneapolis.

Indictments unsealed on Wednesday charge 30 members and associates of the Highs and Bloods gangs with racketeering conspiracy (RICO Act) involving alleged murder, attempted murder, robbery, obstruction of justice, and drug trafficking. Separately, 15 other members of the same organizations have been charged in separate cases on drug and gun charges.

Federal authorities touted Wednesday's arrest as "a fundamental change" to how the Twin Cities is tackling gang violence.

"Starting with these charges, we are prosecuting street gangs as the criminal organizations they are," said U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger. "The charges we announce today are a significant step forward in our effort to reduce violent crime in Minneapolis."

"For the past year, we together have been carefully and deliberately building these cases against the criminal organizations that are many Minneapolis street gangs," Luger added. "And this is just the first step."

What gangs are federal authorities targeting?

Luger says federal authorities are focused on "dismantling" three Minneapolis-based gangs: the Highs, the Lows, and the Bloods.

"The Highs and the Lows are focused on north Minneapolis, divided by Broadway and the Bloods operate primarily in south Minneapolis," Luger explained. "Today, in our first set of gang indictments, we are bringing RICO and related charges against 45 members of the Highs and the Bloods."

The Highs have been operating since 2008 in north Minneapolis, mostly "congregating at specific businesses at West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue" – a crime hot spot. The gang has numerous "subsets" which all operate under the Highs.

"Prospective Highs members proved their loyalty to the gang by ‘putting in work,’ i.e., committing acts of violence for the benefit of the gang or offering other benefits such as introducing a source for drugs or firearms," writes the U.S. Attorney's Office. "Highs members were expelled from the gang and physically assaulted for failing to 'put in work.'"

"Putting in work" typically means shooting someone, Luger said.

Between April 2021 and September 2021, High gang members were allegedly involved in five murders, prosecutors say. The Minneapolis Bloods chapter has been around for "several decades" working on the south side of Minneapolis.

Authorities say the Bloods have two major subsets of the Bloods: the Rolling Thursdays Bloods and the Outlaw Bloods.

Prosecutors write: "The hierarchy of the Bloods includes a head or leader of the gang, senior leaders, street-level leaders, and other members or associates. New recruits (called "YGs" or young gangsters) must fight, shoot, or make money to gain respect and increase their position in the gang. The next level in the gang is "OG" (original gangsters), who are well-respected members of the gang, and the highest level is "double OG." All OGs are equal in rank and can direct "shots" or orders. "Enforcers" carry out the OG’s "shots" or orders by beating or assaulting the offender. Members of the Bloods often wear red clothing, display gang signs, and obtain tattoos that identify the Bloods, its members, or territory."

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the Bloods have been involved in a deadly shootout in 2020 at the 200 Club in Minneapolis, and a deadly shooting outside of William's Pub in Uptown.

Who's charged?

The United States Attorney's Office said the following suspects had been charged:

Montez Brown, aka Tez Blood, 31, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a machinegun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Dantrell Johnson, aka Trell Moe, 30, is charged with RICO conspiracy and with using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.

Gregory Hamilton, aka Lil’ Lord, 27, is charged with RICO conspiracy and using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.

Keon Pruitt, aka KenKen, 20, is charged with RICO conspiracy and using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.

Jovan Knight, aka 23, aka JoJo, 23, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Tyreese Giles, aka Reese, 22, is charged with RICO conspiracy.

Josiah Taylor, aka Joker, 29, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Douglas Mobley, aka Nut, 35, of St. Paul, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Jarrett Robinson, aka Gator, 25, is charged with RICO conspiracy.

Trevaun Robinson, aka Tricky Tre, 27, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Isaac Hodge, aka Ike, 46, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Christopher Finch, aka Twin, 22, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Tony Jelks, aka BD, 29, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Cortez Blakemore, aka Tez, 33, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Randy Tate, aka "Randy," aka 32, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Trevoneia Felton, aka Tre, 21, of St. Paul, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Chase Robertson, aka Chase Loco, 25, of St. Paul, is charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Malcolm Samuels, aka Reggie, 24, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

William Banks, aka Bear, 33, is charged with RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Ronald Washington, aka Black, 36, is charged with RICO conspiracy.

William Johnson, aka Lil’ Will, 32, is charged with using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.

Dashaun Morris, aka Mush, 21, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Ernest Boyd, aka Shaky Shawn, 42, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Maron Bailey, aka Boonie, 25, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Isaiah Bell, 20, of St. Paul, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Additionally, the following defendants are Highs members or associates who were charged in individual indictments:

Montrell Shief, 23, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a machinegun.

Deon Williams, aka Ghost, 28, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Dennis Mobley, aka Diddy, 34, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The following defendants are named in the Bloods indictment:

Desean James Solomon, aka Black, 33, is charged with RICO conspiracy and two counts of using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.

Michael Allen Burrell, aka Skitz, 42, is charged with using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.

Leontawan Lentez Holt, aka Leon, aka Shotta, aka Shot Dog, 25, is charged with using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.

Additionally, the following defendants are Bloods members or associates who were charged separately: