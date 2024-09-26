Man faces charges in new deadly shooting after 2021 murder arrest

article

The Brief A man is facing another murder charge after investigators say a gun that was found on his person was linked to a deadly late February shooting in Minneapolis. That shooting involved three other suspects and also left three other people wounded at an intersection that police have called "a known crime hotspot." The latest suspect charged in this shooting is also facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened at a Minneapolis gas station back in May 2021.



Investigators have linked a fatal shooting that happened in early 2024 to a man already facing charges for a separate fatal shooting that happened in May 2021.

What we know

Albert Jerome Lucas, 20, from St. Paul, is charged with multiple counts of second-degree murder for a shooting in Minneapolis that killed one person and injured three others.

This latest round of charges comes after police arrested Lucas and found a gun on him believed to have been used in the fatal shooting.

At the time of the arrest and the fatal shooting, Lucas already had a pending case for another fatal shooting that happened at an Amstar gas station in May 2021.

February 2024 shooting charges

Minneapolis police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Chicago and Franklin Avenues just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Responding officers say they then found a man lying dead on the street with multiple gunshot wounds. They later learned three other people had been shot but were expected to survive.

Investigators say surveillance camera footage from the scene shows three shooters arriving in a gray Kia. The complaint states that footage shows the driver of the Kia "casing" the block before backing into the northern end of an alley near where the shooting was about to happen.

Footage then shows the three shooters wearing all-black or dark clothing, hoods and masks walk out of the Kia and head south before opening fire.

Three other people are also charged in the shooting.

Antonio Deshawn Timberlake, 27, is charged with second-degree murder after investigators determined he was in possession of the Kia at the time of the fatal shooting.

Victor Mortar Collins, 22, is charged with second-degree murder after law enforcement found he was in possession of one of the handguns used in the murder.

Elizabeth Arteaga Dominguez, 28, is charged with aiding an offender after police recovered texts between her and Timberlake.

Lucas was arrested on May 7, 2024, near the 2600 block of East 29th Street in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say they recovered a pistol with an extended magazine from his sweatshirt during the arrest.

The criminal complaint states the Minneapolis Crime Lab found that the casings recovered from the fatal shooting at Chicago and Franklin Avenues matched test-fired shell casings fired from that pistol.

May 2021 shooting charges

Lucas is also charged with a fatal shooting he is accused of committing when he was 17.

In that incident, police responded to reports of a shooting at an Amstar gas station in the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue around 5:50 p.m.

Investigators say security camera footage shows the victim pumping gas when another vehicle pulls up next to him. That vehicle was reportedly driven by a woman and contained Lucas along with another armed man.

The criminal complaint states the two men then approached before one of them pointed a gun at him "in a threatening manner."

The other man, later identified as Lucas, then opened fire, striking the victim multiple times and killing him.

Police later tracked down the vehicle the suspects were in and spoke to the driver, who admitted being the driver at the time of the homicide. She added she met him for the first time that day and admitted to dropping him off at a St. Paul home, which she pointed out to investigators on a map.

Investigators then arrested Lucas during a felony traffic stop in June 2021.

The case was previously dismissed after witnesses were unavailable but is now being recharged.

What comes next

Lucas was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon in the February shooting, but information on a new court date has not yet been released.

The jury trial for the May 2021 shooting is set to begin on the morning of Dec. 9.