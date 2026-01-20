FBI releases new photos of suspect who stole from federal vehicles

The Brief The FBI has released new photos of a suspect involved in stealing government property from federal vehicles in Minneapolis, offering a $100,000 reward for information. The theft occurred after a shooting incident involving ICE and subsequent protests in Minneapolis. The FBI is seeking information on a suspect who was wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, tan pants, and a black hooded sweatshirt that night.



The FBI released new photos of a suspect wanted for stealing government property from federal vehicles after an ICE shooting in Minneapolis last week as it offers a $100,000 reward in the case.

Documents stolen from federal vehicles

The backstory:

Last week, videos showed protesters tearing a safe box from a federal vehicle following the shooting in the area of 24th Avenue North and 6th Street North. In the shooting, the Department of Homeland Security said its officer shot a man in the leg after he had been attacked during an arrest.

The shooting turned into a protest and clashes between protesters and police that night.

What we know:

Amid the chaos, it appears federal vehicles were left behind at the shooting scene. Video captured by journalist Brendan Gutenschwager showed protesters using ratchet straps to rip a cabinet box from a vehicle believed to belong to federal authorities.

Sec. Kristi Noem later said she believed the vandalized vehicles belonged to FBI agents – not the Department of Homeland Security.

The FBI released new photos of a suspect accused of stealing government property from federal vehicles after last week's ICE shooting in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

New photos released

What's new?:

After the shooting, the FBI in Minneapolis announced it was offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the government property stolen from the vehicles or to the arrest of the thieves.

In a news release on Tuesday, officials released new photos of a suspect, saying: "The unknown suspect shown above is described as a Black male who was last seen in the area wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, tan pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, orange latex gloves, and black boots."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.