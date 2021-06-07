Father dies after trying to save kids at Fridley, Minnesota lake

The father who was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after going underwater at a lake in Fridley, Minnesota while trying to rescue his children has died, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Leland Morris, 26, of Fridley. He was pronounced dead overnight at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

According to investigators, Morris had jumped into the water at Moore Lake Park to help his two children, who had been out on the water on floatation devices, but were struggling to get back in. He did not resurface.

Other family members at the park were able to get the children back to shore. Morris was eventually pulled from the water by the Anoka County Sherriff’s Office Marine Unit. He was rushed to HCMC.

The incident remains under investigation.

The death comes amid a flurry of drownings and water emergencies in the Minnesota area as the region faces an historic heat wave that is expected to continue through the week.

Also Sunday, a 9-year-old drowned in a North Mankato, Minnesota pool. Friday, a boy was found at the bottom of the pool at North Commons Park in Minneapolis.