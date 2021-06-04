Boy pulled from pool at North Commons Water Park

article

A boy who was found in the pool at North Commons Water Park has been taken to a nearby hospital, according to an official with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Minneapolis Park Police responded to the water emergency and recovered the boy from the pool.

The North Commons Water Park is not yet open for the season and is scheduled to open on June 12.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office will be investigating.