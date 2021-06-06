Father taken to hospital after going underwater trying to save kids at Fridley, Minn. lake

article

A father was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after going underway at a lake in Fridley, Minnesota while trying to rescue his children, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office reports.

First responders were called around 5:13 p.m. for a report of a person who went underwater at Moore Lake Park off Central Avenue NE. At the park, investigators learned two children had been out in the water on floatation devices but were struggling to get back in. The children's father jumped in the water to help, deputies say, but did not resurface.

Other family members at the park were able to get the children back to shore. Upon arrival, police and fire crews worked to search for the father but were unable to locate him.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit also responded and eventually pulled the man from the waters. He was rushed to the Hennepin County Medical Center but his condition at this time is unknown.

The sheriff's office along with the Fridley Police Department is investigating the incident.