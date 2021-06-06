Twin Cities area heat advisory extended through Tuesday

article

The Twin Cities area heat advisory has been extended until Tuesday night, the National Weather Service announced Sunday.

The NWS says high temperatures in the mid-90s are expected Sunday through Tuesday, with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

After a record-setting weekend of heat, the latest advisory will expire Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

Friday, MSP Airport also set a temperature record as the thermometer pushed to 99 degrees.

Several people waiting in a long line to get into the Bunker Beach Water Park in Anoka County on Saturday had to be treated for troubles related to the heat, local authorities say.

Firefighters say approximately 10 to 20 people needed treatment during the heat with several needing to be transported to the hospital.

Advertisement

Officials recommend people take precautions when outdoors in the heat, including drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun and checking in on the elderly or young.