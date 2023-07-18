Fargo police shooting: Walz orders flags at half-staff in honor of Jake Wallin

Following a shooting on July 14, following which the Fargo Police Department confirmed one of its officers died and two other officers were in critical condition, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota – effective immediately until sunset on July 22, 2023.

The proclamation is in honor and remembrance of Minnesota National Guard Sergeant and Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, according to an announcement.

"Sergeant Jake Wallin was a dedicated member of the Minnesota National Guard and the Fargo Police Department who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues," reads the proclamation issued by Gov. Walz. "With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Sergeant Wallin for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans and North Dakotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community."

Wallin was from St. Michael, while another officer who was injured, Tyler Hawes, is from Eagan.

Wallin graduated from St. Michael-Albertville High School in 2018. The superintendent released a statement on Monday, in part stating, "He made a significant impact on our school community and beyond, and his loss will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.