Fargo Police: 1 officer dead, 2 critical, suspect dead in shooting

The Fargo Police Department has confirmed one of its officers is dead and two other officers are in critical condition following a shooting near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South in Fargo on Friday. The suspect is also dead, and one other civilian was seriously injured.

The Fargo Police Department will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Fargo City Hall to provide additional information.

Witness accounts of Fargo shooting

Multiple witnesses said the suspect began shooting on the busy street just before 3 p.m., and that officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

"I saw the traffic stop and as soon as I drove, shots were fired and I saw the cops go down," witness Shannon Nichole told KFGO Radio. "My airbag went off and the bullet went through my driver’s door."

"He proceeds to aim it and you just hear the bullets go off, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God! He’s shooting!’" witness Chenoa Peterson told the Associated Press. "It’s weird knowing that if you were 10 seconds earlier you could have been in that."

IDs of Fargo officers, suspect not released

The investigation is ongoing and the identities of those involved are not being released at this time as the process of notifying family members is ongoing. The Fargo Police Department will not be releasing any additional information prior to the press conference.

"Kathryn and I pray for the officers, families and entire law enforcement community affected by today's incident in Fargo," Gov. Doug Burgum posted in a social media statement Friday.