Family of Renee Good honors her legacy

Published  February 28, 2026 3:56pm CST
Minneapolis ICE shooting
Family of Renee Good honors her memory [RAW INTERVIEW]

Renee Good's parents and brothers spoke about the person she was and the legacy they hope to carry forward. 

    • The family of Renee Good broke their silence more than a month after she was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.
    • Renee's brother said he hopes Americans can "take a deep look at the systems in place" to make the changes needed in order to prevent future tragedies.
    • Her father remembers her as someone who "always greeted everyone with a smile" and was "easy to make friends with."

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Renee Good's family spoke about the grief they feel for her loss while calling for systemic change.

Renee Good's family remembers her kind spirit

Renee Good family testifies on DHS force

During a Congressional committee to examine the "violent use of force" by DHS officials, the brothers of Renee Good spoke on Tuesday for the very first time, detailing their experience after her death and the outcomes they hope will come from it.

What they're saying:

Renee Good's father remembers her for having an "outgoing disposition," and how she "always greeted everyone with a smile."

Her mother noted that she will be "greatly missed" but felt that her memory can be honored by helping those who need it the most. 

Renee's brother also spoke of the need for widespread systemic change, saying, "It's evident that something is broken when these thing happen." 

That change would include accountability for those responsible and preventive measures in place to stop future tragedies from happening. 

The backstory:

Renee Good, 37, was fatally shot by Jonathan Ross, an ICE agent who was working in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge on Jan. 7.

ICE said Ross was defending himself. This claim led to intense debate, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calling the narrative "bullshit."

Witnesses told FOX 9, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said. One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents.

However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them." Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the woman. 

The footage shows agents approaching the SUV, with one agent's hand on the door handle and another reaching inside the car. The agent at the front left corner of the SUV fired the shots. Protesters at the scene were recording as tensions escalated between the agents and the woman. The videos, taken from various angles, tell different stories of the incident.

The Source: This story uses information from an Associated Press interview with Renee Good's family and previous FOX 9 reporting. 

