Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Pine County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Wadena County, West Marshall County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Chisago County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Norman County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County

Family: City crews ruined Leneal Frazier's memorial days before Christmas

By
Published 
Updated 6:36PM
Minneapolis Police Department
FOX 9

Family: City crews ruined Leneal Frazier's memorial site days before Christmas

A grieving family getting ready to mark their first Christmas without a loved one is feeling additional hurt before the holiday. The family of Leneal Frazier says the city of Minneapolis destroyed a sidewalk memorial to him, just days before Christmas.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The family of Leneal Frazier says the city of Minneapolis destroyed a sidewalk memorial to him, just days before Christmas.

"It’s very hard. Like Thanksgiving was not easy for us. Christmas is not easy for us," Cheryl said. "We didn’t even go get a Christmas tree or lights or decorations, we’re just not in spirit right now."

Cheryl Frazier desperately misses her brother Leneal, finding comfort gathering with her tight-knit family at the north Minneapolis intersection where the 40-year-old was killed in July.

"Even though he is not here physically, but spiritually he is here with us," Cheryl said.

Leneal Frazier was driving a jeep. He had a green light and was attempting to pass through the intersection at Lyndale and 41st Avenues North last July when he was fatally struck by a Minneapolis police officer involved in a high-speed suspect pursuit.

The terrifying crash captured on gas station surveillance video. Frazier, an innocent victim. The officer Brian Cummings was subsequently charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide.

Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings charged in crash that killed Leneal Frazier

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman insists the time has come to hold police officer accountable for their actions during "dangerous motor vehicle pursuits." Freeman charged Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide for a high-speed, squad-involved crash that killed Leneal Frazier.

In the months since, the family has built up a memorial at the site. It’s where they wanted to gather to mark their first Christmas without Leneal.

"It hurts, it really hurt," said Jackie Jackson, mother of Leneal.

But earlier this week, the Fraziers believe the City of Minneapolis played Scrooge when public works crews swept through the space with a garbage truck and heavy machinery, captured on video Wednesday morning.

"This whole entire thing was full of my brother. They came in and ruined everything," brother Orlando Frazier said. "That was like thousands of dollars just put into my brother’s memorial. Come on, man. And they dug up and threw it away like my brother was trash."

The City of Minneapolis confirmed there was an inspection order for debris removal at the site and that crews removed garbage, but left behind memorial items. The order cites a nuisance violation with crews authorized to clear fire wood and trash from the space in front of the gas station.

The Fraziers disappointed to arrive to the memorial later that day to just find these two large photos of Leneal and a couple of small crosses left behind, telling FOX 9 they wished the city had worked with them to maintain their cherished space.

They’re vowing to rebuild the memorial and plan to spend Christmas at the memorial as planned.