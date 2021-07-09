Police: MPD squad involved in fatal crash with Leneal Frazier's car had lights, siren activated
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis police incident report on the crash that killed Leneal Frazier says the squad car that collided with Frazier’s car has its lights and sirens activated.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Frazier's vehicle was hit by a Minneapolis police squad that had gone through a red light at the intersection while pursuing an armed robbery suspect.
The squad hit Frazier's Jeep, sending it crashing into a third vehicle and ultimately a bus shelter.
The incident report goes on to say Leneal was in stable condition at the scene, but coded at the hospital and was pronounced dead.
