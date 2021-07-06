Minneapolis police squad car strikes uninvolved car during pursuit, killing driver

A Minneapolis police squad car that was pursuing an armed robbery suspect early Tuesday morning struck an uninvolved vehicle, killing the driver.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, around 12:30 a.m., officers were searching for an armed robbery suspect near 6th Ave North and Lowry Ave when officers saw the suspect’s car.

Police pursued the suspect to the area of North 41st Avenue and North Lyndale Avenue. While traveling northbound, the squad struck a car traveling westbound in the intersection. The squad then went into the southbound lane and struck another car. Both the officer and the driver in the westbound car were taken by ambulance to North Memorial.

The officer suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other car died.

The driver in the southbound vehicle was uninjured.

Crash reconstruction and the investigation are currently being handled by the Minnesota State Patrol. The suspect fled the scene and is not currently in custody.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.