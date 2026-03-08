Extreme Noise Records in Minneapolis moving to new storefront

article

The Brief Extreme Noise Records is moving to a new location on May 1. The new space is at 3535 East Lake Street in Longfellow. Sales are planned as the store winds down at its current location.



Punk rock record shop Extreme Noise Records is moving to a new spot after 26 years in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood.

Moving to Longfellow

What we know:

The record store will move to the former Nostalgia Zone Comics storefront at 3535 East Lake Street. The move is set for May 1.

Nostalgia Zone moved next door to 3537 East Lake last month.

The backstory:

The owners say the decision to relocate aims for longevity and proximity to similar small businesses like Nostalgia Zone, music venue Cloudland, and collectibles shop Timebomb Vintage.

Thanking Lyn-Lake

What they're saying:

Extreme Noise Records expressed gratitude to the Lyn-Lake area for its long-time support. They are excited about the new chapter and the opportunities it presents.

What you can do:

Extreme Noise says they will start to wind down operations at their current location in the coming month. They are telling customers to keep an eye out for sales.

For the time being, they will continue to operate as normal as they prepare for the big move.