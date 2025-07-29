Everywhere & Forever: Blood. Water. And the Politics of PFAS. — How to watch

The Brief A new FOX 9 documentary "Everywhere & Forever: Blood. Water. And the Politics of PFAS." will reveal the inside story of how 3M withheld early research about PFAS contamination. The FOX 9 Investigators reviewed hundreds of hours of video depositions that shed new light on how company executives and scientists responded after first learning about the widespread contaminations. The hour-long documentary premieres at 8 p.m. July 31 on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL.



A new FOX 9 documentary " Everywhere & Forever: Blood. Water. And the Politics of PFAS." will reveal the inside story of how the company withheld early research into PFAS contamination and how a state regulatory agency shut down its own research.

The backstory:

The Minnesota-based company started producing the chemicals in the 1950s and used them to make blockbuster products like Scotchgard. However, the chemicals also leaked into the groundwater supply in the east metro and eventually contaminated water and blood across the globe.

What you can do:

You can watch " Everywhere & Forever: Blood. Water. And the Politics of PFAS." at 8 p.m. July 31 on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL, and on-demand on FOX LOCAL and YouTube.

You can also follow the timeline below that highlights key moments in the company’s history that ultimately led to a nearly $900 million settlement with the State of Minnesota, thousands of other ongoing lawsuits, and a new state law.

Dig deeper:

The FOX 9 Investigators previously revealed what 3M executives and scientists said under oath.