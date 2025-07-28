PFAS contamination spreads in Twin Cities east metro, hundreds of wells flagged

The Brief At least 420 private wells in the Twin Cities east metro were flagged in 2024 for having elevated levels of toxic PFAS chemicals in the water. The groundwater contamination traces back to when 3M dumped PFAS chemical waste at multiple locations in the east metro for decades. In total, more than 2,000 private wells in the contamination zone have been flagged for PFAS since the state began testing back in 2003.



Concentrations of toxic PFAS chemicals in the east metro’s ground water supply "appear to be slowly increasing" as the contamination plume approaches the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

East metro sees surge in private wells flagged for PFAS chemicals

By the numbers:

The number of private wells flagged for elevated levels of PFAS chemicals dramatically increased to 420 advisories issued in 2024 – 30 times higher than the number of advisories issued the previous year.

The MPCA said the increase is due to increased sampling, changes in drinking water guidance metrics, and newer lab testing equipment capable of detecting smaller traces of the chemicals.

Lake Elmo, West Lakeland Township and Afton were the communities with the highest number of new well advisories issued in 2024.

The backstory:

3M used PFAS chemicals to produce blockbuster products like Scotchgard and dumped chemical waste in the east metro for decades. PFAS chemicals have since been linked to a variety of health risks, including cancer.

Dig deeper:

The private well advisories are based on a Health Risk Index – which assesses the overall risk of negative health effects when considering all the types of PFAS chemicals present in the water.

"The biggest one thing you can do is get your well tested and know what is in there," said Kristine Klos, supervisor of the Minnesota Department of Health’s risk assessment unit.

An advisory is issued when the state believes the water carries an increased risk of negative health effects, especially on young children, babies, fetuses and vulnerable people.

"There is a cancer component to PFAS, unfortunately we don’t know how long you need to be exposed or how much PFAS you need to be exposed to," Klos said.

What you can do:

If your private well is located in the 3M settlement area, you can request testing of your well for free.

If an advisory is issued on your private well , you will be reimbursed for the cost of having your home connected to city water. If you cannot be connected to city water, you are entitled to have a granulated carbon filtration system installed in your home.

Big picture view:

A spokesperson for 3M said the company is "on track" to stop making all PFAS chemicals by the end of 2025.

After the State of Minnesota sued 3M, hundreds of millions of dollars in settlement money has been used to clean up city-wide water systems impacted by PFAS.

There are currently 37 active projects in the east metro, including the development of water treatment plants in Hastings, Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park.

However, 3M is now questioning whether some of those projects are "reasonable" or necessary.

Construction is also underway on a $330 million water treatment facility in Woodbury.

"This is the largest capital improvement project in the history of the City of Woodbury," said the city’s assistant public works director Jim Westerman.

"We will be able to produce, when all of the vessels are in the facility, about 32 million gallons of water a day treated for PFAS."