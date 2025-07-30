3M timeline of toxicity: What the company knew about PFAS

The Brief The timeline below highlights key moments in the company’s history that ultimately led to a nearly $900 million settlement with the State of Minnesota, thousands of other ongoing lawsuits, and a new state law. The Minnesota-based company started producing PFAS in the 1950s and used them to make blockbuster products like Scotchgard. A new FOX 9 documentary "Everywhere & Forever: Blood. Water. And the Politics of PFAS." will reveal the inside story of how the company withheld early research about PFAS contamination and how a state regulatory agency shut down its own research.



The 3M Company has vowed to stop manufacturing PFAS chemicals by the end of 2025. The FOX 9 Investigators reviewed hundreds of hours of video depositions that shed new light on how company executives and scientists responded after first learning about the widespread contaminations.

The backstory:

The Minnesota-based company started producing the chemicals in the 1950s and used them to make blockbuster products like Scotchgard. However, the chemicals also leaked into the groundwater supply in the east metro and eventually contaminated water and blood across the globe.

What's next:

The 3M Company has vowed to stop manufacturing PFAS chemicals by the end of 2025 and argues it has been a leader in addressing PFAS. A new FOX 9 documentary " Everywhere & Forever: Blood. Water. And the Politics of PFAS" will reveal the inside story of how the company withheld early research into PFAS contamination and how a state regulatory agency shut down its own research. You can watch it on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL at 8 p.m. on July 31.

Timeline:

The timeline below highlights key moments in the company's history that ultimately led to a nearly $900 million settlement with the State of Minnesota, thousands of other ongoing lawsuits, and a new state law.