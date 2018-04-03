Residents learn plans for $850 Million 3M settlement
East metro residents are learning more about 3M’s $850 million settlement after the company improperly disposed chemicals several years ago.
State of Minnesota, 3M reach settlement of $850M
The state and 3M reached a settlement, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson announced Tuesday.
3M CEO resigns from Trump manufacturing council
3M CEO Inge Thulin has announced his resignation from President Donald Trump’s manufacturing council. Thulin is the seventh business executive or labor leader to quit Trump’s council in the wake of the president’s blame on “both sides” for the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.