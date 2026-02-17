DHS vehicle involved in Mankato crash, minor injuries reported

The Brief Mankato police responded to a crash involving a Department of Homeland Security vehicle Tuesday morning. The crash caused "non-disabling damage," and both vehicles were driven away from the scene. Occupants reported potential pain but declined medical transportation.



A vehicle belonging to the Department of Homeland Security was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Mankato.

DHS vehicle involved in crash

What we know:

Police responded to a two-vehicle collision just after 9:15 a.m. on the 100 block of West Liberty Street. Occupants in both vehicles reported some "potential pain" and were offered medical transport, but declined, saying they would seek medical attention on their own if necessary.

Police said the impact caused "non-disabling damage" to both vehicles, one of which belonged to the Department of Homeland Security, but they were able to drive away from the scene.

"The scene was cleared after the necessary steps were taken following such an incident," the press release read.

What we don't know:

Further details about the crash were not immediately available. FOX 9 reached out to DHS for a statement.