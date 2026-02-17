Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, Roseau County, Kittson County, East Polk County, South Beltrami County, West Polk County, North Beltrami County, Pennington County, North Clearwater County, Red Lake County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Koochiching County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Central St. Louis County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Rock County, Nobles County, Jackson County

DHS vehicle involved in Mankato crash, minor injuries reported

By
Published  February 17, 2026 1:52pm CST
Road incidents
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Mankato police responded to a crash involving a Department of Homeland Security vehicle Tuesday morning.
    • The crash caused "non-disabling damage," and both vehicles were driven away from the scene.
    • Occupants reported potential pain but declined medical transportation.

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A vehicle belonging to the Department of Homeland Security was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Mankato. 

DHS vehicle involved in crash

What we know:

Police responded to a two-vehicle collision just after 9:15 a.m. on the 100 block of West Liberty Street. Occupants in both vehicles reported some "potential pain" and were offered medical transport, but declined, saying they would seek medical attention on their own if necessary. 

Police said the impact caused "non-disabling damage" to both vehicles, one of which belonged to the Department of Homeland Security, but they were able to drive away from the scene.

"The scene was cleared after the necessary steps were taken following such an incident," the press release read. 

What we don't know:

Further details about the crash were not immediately available. FOX 9 reached out to DHS for a statement.

The Source: This story uses information from a City of Mankato press release.

Road incidentsMankatoImmigration