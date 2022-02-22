Expand / Collapse search
Deshaun Hill memorial service held Tuesday in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:43PM
Minneapolis
FOX 9

Deshaun Hill memorial service held Tuesday in Mpls

(FOX 9) - Less than two weeks after North High School student Deshaun Hill was shot and killed – sending shock waves through the north Minneapolis community – a memorial service was held Tuesday at North Central University.

On February 9, Hill was shot along Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road in Minneapolis around 12:30 p.m., just blocks from his school. He died a day later.

A theme throughout numerous speakers in attendance was remembering what a good person Hill was, and a focus on letting love overcome the mourning the community was currently feeling. 

"We’ve come to celebrate Deshaun’s life, but we’ve also come to mourn over a life that was taken far too soon," said Joshua Edmon, North Central’s campus pastor and dean of multicultural engagement.

After the service, the procession went by North High School where community members had gathered to also pay their respects. It was said that a tree will be planted in "D-Hill's" honor this summer at North Commons Park.  

Also on Tuesday prosecutors filed charges against a man suspected of fatally shooting 15-year-old Hill. 

Cody Logan Fohrenkam, 29, of Minneapolis, is facing a charge of second-degree murder (not premeditated) for allegedly shooting him in the head on Feb. 9, according to the criminal complaint.  

A tribute concert was also held in his honor at the Capri Theatre in north Minneapolis last Friday, with all proceeds going to his family.