D'Amico & Sons closing last 2 Minnesota restaurants

article

The Brief D'Amico & Sons is closing its last two Minnesota restaurants, located in Edina and Golden Valley, at the end of March. The first D'Amico restaurant opened in Minneapolis in 1994. D'Amico Hospitality, the catering arm of the company, will continue to operate in the Twin Cities metro.



D’Amico & Sons is set to close its Edina and Golden Valley locations, marking the end of an era for the beloved Italian café chain in Minnesota.

The restaurants, which are the final two in Minnesota, will close at the end of March after roughly 30 years in business.

D'Amico will still have a presence in the Twin Cities, though, as it will continue to operate its catering business.

D'Amico closing MN restaurants

Local perspective:

The first D'Amico & Sons restaurant opened in Uptown, Minneapolis, in 1994, and the Italian restaurant group expanded to 12 restaurants in the Twin Cities and Naples, Florida.

However, D'Amico has made the decision to close its final two Minnesota locations on March 28, when their leases are up. The company says it decided not to renew the leases.

Instead, the company's owners, Richard and Larry D’Amico, will turn their attention to their Naples, Florida, restaurants: Campiello, The Club Room at Campiello, and The Continental.

D'Amico Hospitality will continue

What's next:

While the Minnesota D'Amico restaurants are closing, the hospitality arm of the company will continue. Richard and Larry D’Amico's longtime partner, Paul Smith, will head D'Amico Hospitality in Minneapolis.

D'Amico Hospitality will focus on expanding its exclusive venues and special event services in the Twin Cities metro, with a press release noting it operates the largest portfolio of exclusive venues in the market.