Dakota County authorities arrest 'person of interest' in missing person investigation

Dakota County law enforcement say a "person of interest", related to the investigation of a missing woman, was arrested for an unrelated warrant on Wednesday.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said its deputies searched the home of her boyfriend on Wednesday, July 10, in the City of Randolph. Her boyfriend, a 42-year-old man, reportedly had a felony body-only arrest warrant for a probation violation in Le Sueur County.

Nicole "Nikki" Anderson, 56, has been missing since the morning of July 6. Authorities say she was last seen leaving her home around 10 a.m. on foot.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office say the boyfriend was a "person of interest" in the investigation into Anderson's disappearance and that she frequented his home often. The man was not home at the time of the search, but turned himself in at the scene afterward.

The man was then arrested for the warrant and questioned on the disappearance of Anderson. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the man is currently in custody at the Dakota County Jail and will be released to LeSueur County for the warrant.

Authorities say the man is not being held on any criminal charges related to the disappearance of Anderson and efforts to find her continue.

Investigators also started digging in the yard of a home in Randolph during their search, but that did not yield any results.

On July 8, investigators searched the home where she was last seen, the property, and surrounding area on foot and by air, uses canines, drones and helicopters. Anderson could not be located.

Anyone with information on Anderson's disappearance is asked to call 651-438-8477 or send an email to crimeandwarranttips@co.dakota.mn.us.