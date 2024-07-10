Search intensifies for missing Dakota County woman

Authorities in Dakota County executed a search warrant at a home in Randolph on Wednesday, as the search for 56-year-old Nikki Anderson continues.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said Anderson’s ex-boyfriend resides at the home on 292nd Street East, and that he is a person of interest in the case. He was taken into custody during the search on an outstanding warrant out of LeSueur County.

Sheriff Joe Leko said while crews thoroughly searched the property Wednesday, they do not believe Anderson is there.

Anderson went missing on Saturday, July 6, around 10 a.m. She was last seen walking down her driveway to retrieve the mail. Her family says she was still wearing her house slippers and left all her personal items behind.

"She went out to get the mail. I said, ‘Nikki come finish your coffee first,’ and she said ‘I’ll be right back.’ I’ll be right back is the last I saw her," said Anderson’s mother Durene Mies.

Anderson was wearing a gray shirt and green camouflage pants when she went missing. She has short light colored hair and a thin build.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, as they continue to ask the public for tips.