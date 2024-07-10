Dakota County family desperate for woman’s safe return after disappearance

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old woman, while her family says the circumstances of her disappearance are suspicious.

"She went out to get the mail, and I said, ‘Nikki, come finish your coffee first,’ and she said, ‘I’ll be right back,’" explained Durene Mies, the missing woman’s mother. "’I’ll be right back’ is the last I saw her."

Nicole "Nikki" Anderson was last seen walking down the driveway of her Randolph Township home around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6. Mies said she was wearing house slippers, a gray shirt, and green camouflage pants. Police say she left the house without a phone or wallet.

"She would never leave without her dog. Without her cell phone. Without her wallet. She would not do that," said Anderson’s brother, Troy Haro.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said they spent nearly 10 hours combing the property where she was last seen, using drones and canines to assist. Officials said Tuesday that they are confident she is not there.

"She’s never done anything like this before," said Mies. "We called every known friend, ex-boyfriend – everybody…. No one had seen her."

Anderson had undergone a double mastectomy two weeks ago and was finishing up breast cancer treatment when she disappeared. Her family says she was looking forward to putting the cancer behind her and had plans with her mother to go to dinner and shopping the day she went missing.

"We had big plans to go shopping and spend some money. She would never miss that."

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said they’re following up on every tip, as this is an ongoing investigation.

Officials say if you spot Anderson, you should immediately call 911. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 651-438-TIPS or email crimeandwarranttips@co.dakota.mn.us, referencing case number 24-000819.